'She scares me, she always has', mother of man killed by Yolanda Marodi speaks out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The mother of a man killed by Yolanda Marodi is speaking out nearly 25 years after her son's death.

Marodi is still on the run after fatally stabbing her wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, last week at her home in Ramona.

Authorities believe Yolanda fled to Mexico.

In 2004, Yolanda was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the death of her then-husband, James Olejniczak Jr.

His mother, Nancy Hayworth, tells ABC 10News he was a marine station in Camp Pendleton.

Hayworth spoke with ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo over the phone. She lives in Iowa.

"25 years later, you know, there's not a day that went by that I didn't think about him, but when this happened, oh my god," says Hayworth.

Olejniczak was stabbed to death by Yolanda Marodi in October 2000. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter three years after his death. Olejniczak was only 26 when he died.

"My son was a good man. He was, everybody wants to say that about their children, but my oldest boy was my good boy," says Hayworth about her son.

Hayworth says the last week has been painful and has opened up old wounds about her son's death, with eerie similarities between the two cases.

"Scary, very scary, she scares me, she always has," says Hayworth.

Hayworth says she only met Yolanda once.

"She was a little immature at times, and also, she would just was not happy, I think, unless all the attention was on her," says Hayworth.

She says Yolanda and her son were divorcing when he met someone else; five months after the divorce filing, he was killed.

Mardi served 13 years in prison for Olejniczak's death, a sentence that never seemed enough to his mother.

"I thought, how could someone take someone's life and only be in a few years and then be let out and get to live your life, and my son will never have that," says Hayworth.

Hayworth says she now thinks about Captain Marodi's family, especially her mother, understanding all too well the pain she's now dealing with.

Anyone with information about Yolanda Marodi's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crimestoppers.

