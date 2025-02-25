Watch Now
New details released in Cal Fire Captain's death

The San Diego County Superior Court has issued an arrest warrant for Yolanda Marodi, the victim's wife
Yolanda Marodi aka Yolanda Olejniczak
SD County Sheriff
According to the sheriff's office, deputies are looking for 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, in connection to the killing of Rebecca Marodi.
New details have emerged as the San Diego County Superior Court has issued an arrest warrant for Yolanda Marodi, the wife of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, who was killed at her home on Feb. 17.

According to the arrest warrant, approximately one week before the incident, Rebecca told Yolanda that she was leaving her and ending their marriage.

Lorena Marodi, Rebecca's mother, called the 911 that night and told Sheriff's deputies that her daughter had been stabbed at their home in Ramona.

Lorena told the Sheriff's Office that she had a Ring camera, and she would provide her phone to investigators to share video surveillance of that night.

Homicide detectives later reviewed the surveillance footage and saw two people, believed to be Rebecca and Yolanda, running across the patio.

A voice, believed to be Rebecca, is heard yelling out, "Yolanda! Please...I don't want to die!"

Rebecca then appears in the video with what looks like blood on her back.

A voice thought to be Yolanda's replies, "You should have though of that before."

The two entered the home, and Rebecca is not seen again in the footage. Yolanda was later seen wearing different clothes while gathering pets and luggage to load into a silver Chevrolet Equinox.

Within hours, this car was seen entering Mexico, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The warrant also states that a known associate of Yolanda's recieved a text message post-homicide from Yolanda saying "We had a big fight and I hurt her...I'm sorry."

Yolanda had served time in prison for killing her previous spouse.

Rebecca Marodi worked for Cal Fire fore more than 30 years, and was planning to retire later this year.

