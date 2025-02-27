Retired FBI profiler and criminal defense attorney weigh in on search for Yolanda Marodi

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The search continues for Yolanda Marodi, who is accused in the stabbing death of her wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi.

Authorities believe Yolanda Marodi crossed into Mexico the night of the captain's death last week.

Rebecca Marodi was found stabbed to death in her Ramona home on the evening of Feb. 17.

According to Yolanda Marodi's arrest warrant, Homeland Security records show Yolanda entered Mexico about an hour after the incident. Yolanda also goes by the name Yolanda Olejniczak.

RELATED: New details released in Cal Fire captain's death

Now, experts unrelated to the case are weighing in on what the search for her might look like and what the process would be to get her back to the U.S. if she's found.

Retired FBI profiler Gregg McCrary said that while authorities might not be sharing much information, there's likely a lot going on behind the scenes to find her.

"At the very least, consider the possibility they’ve altered their appearance in some way, cut their hair, they’re wearing a wig, doing something," McCrary said about what investigators look out for when searching for a fugitive.

He added it’s likely investigators are looking into every part of Yolanda Morodi’s life, including her social media activity, if any.

McCrary said investigators would also be looking into everyone associated with her, specifically those who might be in Mexico.

RELATED: Ramona murder suspect served prison time for killing previous spouse

"If she’s run to Mexico, chances are good that she feels safe there; there’s going to be family or friends or some environment in which she is running to where she feels comfortable," said McCrary.

The now-retired FBI profiler said that in these types of cases, the U.S. handles the intel and works closely with Mexican authorities to physically investigate leads.

He said if Yolanda is on her own, things could end quickly. But if she has help, it could take longer.

And if she’s caught in Mexico?

Criminal defense attorney Gretchen von Helms said a treaty between the two countries guarantees she’ll be brought back.

RELATED: Off-duty Cal Fire Captain stabbed to death in Ramona home

If she’s a U.S. citizen, von Helms said it can happen as quickly as a day.

"If they get her, the Mexican authorities can just call the U.S. authorities and just take her to the border and deport her," said von Helms, who's worked on cases that involved extraditions.

If she’s not, she’ll still get brought back, but von Helms said it just might take a little longer.

"A process where she can file documents that say she’s a Mexican citizen, they’ll still honor the extradition treaty, but it’s a longer process," explained the criminal defense attorney.

Anyone with Yolanda Marodi’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.