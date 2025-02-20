Watch Now
UPDATE: Deputies identify suspect in killing of Cal Fire captain in Ramona

Yolanda Marodi aka Yolanda Olenjniczak
SD County Sheriff
Yolanda Marodi aka Yolanda Olenjniczak
RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has publicly identified the suspect who stabbed and killed a Cal Fire captain at a Ramona home Monday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies are looking for 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, in connection to the killing of Rebecca Marodi.

Rebecca Marodi worked for Cal Fire for more than 30 years, with most of her time spent in Riverside County. She also worked in San Bernardino and San Diego counties as she rose to the rank of captain.

On Monday, Feb. 17, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road around 9 p.m. First responders found Rebecca Marodi inside the house with multiple stab wounds, and despite their lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed in its autopsy that this case was a homicide.

According to deputies, Olenjniczak is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 166 pounds and has brown hair.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the motivation and circumstances around the killing.

If you have any information for law enforcement on Olenjniczak's whereabouts, reach out to the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

REBECCA MARODI TRIBUTE
A tribute to Rebecca Marodi posted on Cal Fire Riverside's Facebook page.

