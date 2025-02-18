Sheriff's officials: Woman stabbed to death in Ramona home

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in a Ramona home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon incident at a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road.

Deputies arrived to find a woman inside the house with multiple stab wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim -- identified as a 50-year-old Hispanic female -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the woman’s death and the possible motive.

Sheriff’s officials said, “Currently, there is no suspect information.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.