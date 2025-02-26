Court documents detail the divorce of suspected Cal Fire Captain killer & former spouse

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – 30 pages of documents filed 25 years ago outline a tense divorce between Yolanda and James J. OIejniczak.

While the documents cite irreconcilable differences between the two, they also open a small window into their lives.

According to the divorce documents Yolanda requested a mutual restraining order from each other of 100 yards and for James to seek counseling for alleged addiction issues.

The documents also show Yolanda requested joint custody of the couple's two children.

"It's standard marital dissolution in her first now divorce of her husband,” Brian Watkins, a criminal and civil attorney, said.

ABC 10News asked Watkins to take a look at the divorce filings.

"Those are the standard documents you'll see in any marriage dissolution. You know they ask for things; income expense declarations and things like that,” Watkins

The filings were made in May of 2000.

Five months later, Yolanda was charged with voluntary manslaughter. The victim was her husband, James. She'd plead guilty in 2003 to the charge.

Fast forward a little over 20 years, on Monday February 17th 2025, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi is found stabbed to death in her Ramona home.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak. The two were married.

Court records uncovered by ABC 10News describe the night Marodi died.

According to an arrest warrant, patio camera surveillance footage showed two people, believed to be Rebecca and Yolanda, running across the patio of the home.

The warrant said a voice, believed to be Rebecca, is heard yelling out, "Yolanda! Please ... Don't want to die!"

The warrant also stated Yolanda is seen on camera at one point with what appears to be a knife in her right hand.

According to the warrant, Yolanda is then seen on camera gathering pets, random items, and luggage and putting them into a silver Chevy Equinox; the same SUV the sheriff's office is looking for.

ABC 10News asked Watkins as a criminal defense expert his thoughts on the previous conviction and the current allegations.

"And here, we not only have a prior act of domestic violence, but we also have same type of conduct. You know. we have a stabbing. They're going to argue that's her weapon of choice,” Watkins said.

We reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for an update on Yolanda Marodi, whose car was last seen going into Mexico. We haven't heard back yet.

