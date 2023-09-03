WHAT YOU MISSED: Top San Diego news stories Aug. 28 - Sept. 3

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We're saying goodbye to August and welcoming September in this "What You Missed" roundup for the San Diego area.

Many of you may have let local headlines fall by the wayside as you looked forward to the long Labor Day weekend. We're here to help you keep a pulse on the news cycle before some much needed rest and relaxation on Monday.

Let's jump into the stories you may have missed last week.

MONDAY

Man accused of killing mother, 2 dogs dies after Encanto standoff

A man suspected of fatally shooting his mother and two dogs exchanged gunfire with San Diego Police, barricaded himself inside an Encanto home and set the house on fire during a standoff but was eventually shot and killed by an officer.

SDPD later identified the suspect as Jesse Nelson. His mother, 74-year-old Maria Morales, died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Police also identified the officers who fired shots during the incident. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the use of lethal force for transparency purposes.

TUESDAY

Chula Vista homeowner hit with 'insane' insurance premium hike

Debra Conte's premium with Farmers Insurance went from just under $5,000 to more than $21,500.

“I didn't expect an almost 500% increase, which is insane," she said. “I was looking at the number but was not believing that was the number. I thought there was some type of typo."

WEDNESDAY

Prince Harry surprises moviegoers with appearance at Chula Vista theater

The Duke of Sussex showed up at the AMC Chula Vista for the premiere of his new Netflix docuseries “Heart of Invictus.” The show is now viewable on Netflix.

THURSDAY

North County woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot targeting millionaire husband

A North County woman who made headlines over a decade ago for organizing a failed multimillion-dollar horse show is now accused of trying to hire someone to kill her millionaire husband.

The criminal complaint filed against Tatyana Remley, 43, alleges the murder-for-hire plot took place sometime between July 1 and August 2 of 2023.

FRIDAY

UCSD ranked 3rd, San Diego State at #16 on Forbes' Top 25 Public Colleges list

Forbes' criteria for the list includes student success, student debt, alumni leadership and influence and return on investment. The business magazine compiles a list of the best 500 colleges, both private and public, in the United States annually.

SATURDAY

WATCH: NCTD releases videos of fight between San Pasqual HS students and bus driver

The Escondido Police Department says it is investigating criminal charges against three 14-year-old girls for causing a disturbance on a North County Transit District bus that led to a fight with the driver.

NCTD released videos from its bus of the fight, which you can watch by following the link above. The first clip shows an inside view of the bus, from a camera above the driver’s seat. The second clip is from the bus’ front camera, showing the outside portion of the fight. The third clip is from before the fight, when the bus driver confronted the students about the commotion.

SUNDAY

Dozens gather at Coronado beach for 'Stop The Sewage' rally

Earlier last week, 20,000 gallons of sewage was spilled onto streets in the South Bay after pumps at the wastewater treatment plant failed.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre called it a public health crisis.

"We've had to cancel our junior lifeguard program. That's not right," she said.

Thanks for following along — and be sure to come back at this time next week for another roundup of local stories.