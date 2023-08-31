UCSD ranked 3rd, San Diego State at #16 on Forbes' Top 25 Public Colleges list

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Both San Diego State University and UC San Diego earned spots on Forbes' Top 25 Public Colleges list for 2023.

UCSD boasts the higher ranking, securing the No. 3 spot on the list. SDSU came in at No. 16. A total of seven schools from California made it onto the list.

Forbes' criteria for the list includes student success, student debt, alumni leadership and influence and return on investment. The business magazine compiles a list of the best 500 colleges, both private and public, in the United States annually.

In an article, staff offered this breakdown of its measures:



Alumni Salary = 20%

Debt = 15%

Graduation Rate = 15%

Forbes American Leaders List = 15%

Return On Investment = 15%

Retention Rate = 10%

Academic Success = 10%

In the top 500 colleges list, SDSU was No. 43, while UCSD was No. 21.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre says she's proud of her school's continued rise in quality, since it translates to a better future for students.

“Our students are succeeding at unprecedented rates, and our growing partnerships across the public and private sectors are creating tremendous employment and social-mobility opportunities for our family of nearly 500,000 SDSU alumni,” De la Torre says.