North County woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot targeting millionaire husband

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A North County woman who made headlines over a decade ago for organizing a failed multimillion-dollar horse show is now accused of trying to hire someone to kill her millionaire husband.

The criminal complaint filed against Tatyana Remley, 43, alleges the murder-for-hire plot took place sometime between July 1 and August 2 of 2023.

She is also facing a charge for allegedly having an unregistered concealed firearm in a vehicle and a third charge for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

The Del Mar resident is accused of trying to hire someone to kill her husband, Mark Remley, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Wednesday.

She was arrested at a Starbucks in Solana Beach on August 2, spokesman Lt. David LaDieu said.

Court documents show the couple is currently going through a divorce that started in May when Tatyana decided to end the marriage.

She alleges that she feared at times for her own life in court documents filed by her La Jolla-based attorney.

"(Mark) held a gun to petitioner's head, threatening to kill her, in front of an employee. (Mark) has also chased petitioner around the house with a knife, trying to kill her,” the document read.

Tatyana asked the court to force her husband to pay $15,000 in spousal support a month, arguing she’s accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle that includes having bodyguards, drivers and a personal assistant.

She said in her divorce filing that she’s experiencing "extreme financial strain" and is unable to maintain her “realistic” monthly expenses of just $12,000, which is much less than the $50,000 she is used to spending every month.

Her attorney added sometimes the couple would spend $30,000 in one night.

Tatyana said her husband has over $1 million worth of luxury vehicles, including two Rolls Royce cars and over $8 million in assets he could sell.

They also own luxury properties in Del Mar and Hawaii, according to court documents.

The couple made headlines over a decade ago after organizing a traveling tent horse show called "Valitar in Del Mar" that went under after being abruptly canceled.

Court documents say the business was valued at $11 million. After the show’s cancellation, the couple was sued by unpaid vendors. They later opened a cycling studio, called Rhythm and Power, in Solana Beach that has since closed.

Tatyana’s attorney didn’t return a request for comment on Wednesday.

Coast News reported that she pleaded not guilty to the charges at her arraignment earlier this month.