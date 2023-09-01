San Pasqual HS students under investigation after fight with bus driver

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says it is investigating criminal charges against three 14-year-old girls for causing a disturbance on a North County Transit District bus that led to a fight with the driver.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the San Pasqual High School students were making a commotion on the bus, so the driver shut the bus off and called his supervisor. According to police, the driver stood in the doorway as the girls tried to leave the bus and an argument ensued.

The driver eventually moved, but as the teen girls got off the bus, he pushed one of them, sparking a fight.

One of the students started punching the 64-year-old man, knocking him to the ground, according to EPD. At least one other teen girl got physical too.

A teen boy, also a student, and an off-duty security guard who was on the bus moved in and pulled the girls away from the driver, police say. The students promptly ran away.

The driver was not seriously hurt.

NCTD released a statement Thursday and described the situation as an "unfortunate incident."

"We take the safety our passengers and bus personnel very seriously. MV Transportation (MV), NCTD’s contractor for bus operations and the employer of the busdriver, is actively conducting an investigation of the incident under the oversight of NCTD," the statement says. "Separately, NCTD is advancing its own investigation and will take the appropriate actions pending the outcome of that investigation."

Escondido Union High School District Superintendent Jon Petersen sent the following statement to ABC 10News:

"We have been made aware of an incident that occurred yesterday after school hours. We are working with the Escondido Police Department, the North County Transit District, and school staff to investigate the matter," he says. "Disciplinary action wouldn’t be considered until after the investigation is complete. The safety of our students and community members remains our top priority."