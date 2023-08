SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Encanto neighborhood Monday night.

According to the department, the shooting happened on the 500 block of Iona Drive around 8:43 p.m.

One person was injured during the shooting and the suspect is barricaded, according to police.

The extent of the injuries are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.