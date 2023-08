CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Prince Harry surprised some moviegoers with an appearance at a Chula Vista theater Monday night.

The Duke of Sussex showed up at the AMC Chula Vista for the premiere of his new Netflix docuseries “Heart of Invictus.”

The series follows six people competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, a global sporting event created by Harry after he attended the San Diego-based Warrior Games years before.

“Heart of Invictus” released on Netflix on Wednesday.