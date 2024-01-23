Heavy rains overflow San Diego creek, flooding homes in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of families had to be rescued Monday in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego after a creek overflowed during the heavy rains.

The San Diego Fire Department says the calls for help started coming in at 11 a.m. The creek that runs through the neighborhood was overflowing, sending rushing water down the streets, the current strong enough to move parked cars.

A spokesperson says crews were able to rescue hundreds of people in the neighborhood, using inflatable boats and rescue boards to get people out of their homes. Some even had to wait on their roofs until help arrived.

On Monday night, families on Beta Street swept water and debris out of their homes.

Vanessa Coleman, who lives in Beta, says she and her family had to escape the flooding through a window because the water at their front door was knee-high. Coleman says her neighbors who live further down the hill had water in their homes up to their chests.

Three people were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are unknown.