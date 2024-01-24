Watch Now
NewsNews Slideshows

PHOTOS: Historic rainfall douses San Diego, leads to flash flooding

The San Diego region was hit by historic rainfall on Jan. 22, 2024, with flooding causing extensive damage around the county.

san diego street flood january 22 2024 A car sits partially submerged on a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP san diego storm damage january 22 2024 Cars sit damaged from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP san diego storm damage january 22 2024 A woman examines cars damaged from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP san diego storm damage home january 22 2024 Homeowner Maria Ramirez walks through her home damaged by flooding Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in San Diego. Ramirez' home was damaged when flood waters rushed though her home on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP IMG_2099.JPG Floodwaters sent cars floating down roads on some San Diego streets Monday. A day later, the destruction from the storm was still visible with cars on top of each other that had been swept away by water.Photo by: Austin Grabish CrossFit Humanity drying out post storm 1-23-24 Fun music and intense workouts are what you usually see at CrossFit Humanity. But after the historic storm, staff and gym members had to take all the mats off the floor so they could dry out.Photo by: ABC 10News mountain_view_flooding_012224.jpg Photo by: KGTV Chollas Creek storm damage Firefighters respond to storm damage nearby Chollas Creek in San Diego.Photo by: San Diego Fire Department Southcrest residents shovel heaps of mud out of there homes and into the streets. Following Monday's historic rainfall, Southcrest residents are seen cleaning up mud and flood debris from their homes.Photo by: Dani Miskell, ABC 10News Reporter sd_flood_aftermath_012324.jpg Photo by: KGTV Hundreds rescued after historic rain and flooding in San Diego Photo by: Denis Poroy / AP Freeway closure after flooding Jan. 22 Photo by: KGTV san diego storm flooded street mud shovel january 22 2024 A woman removes debris from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP san diego storm january 22 2024 Two people walk on the beach at La Jolla Shores during a rainstorm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP san diego storm flooding street january 22 2024 A car sits partially submerged on a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP National City drivers stuck in flooded roads National City drivers stuck in flooded roadsPhoto by: Ike Cadriel /KGTV I-15 from Ocean View Blvd. 1-22-24 A view of I-15 from Ocean View Blvd. in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego. Heavy rain forced many road closures on Jan. 22, and this one was among the most disruptive for travelers.Photo by: Natalie Chuck — ABC 10News rain_storm_car_windshield.jpg Photo by: KGTV mission_beach_road_rain_012224.jpg Photo by: KGTV quarry_road_flooding_sign.jpg Photo by: KGTV

PHOTOS: Historic rainfall douses San Diego, leads to flash flooding

close-gallery
  • san diego street flood january 22 2024
  • san diego storm damage january 22 2024
  • san diego storm damage january 22 2024
  • san diego storm damage home january 22 2024
  • IMG_2099.JPG
  • CrossFit Humanity drying out post storm 1-23-24
  • mountain_view_flooding_012224.jpg
  • Chollas Creek storm damage
  • Southcrest residents shovel heaps of mud out of there homes and into the streets.
  • sd_flood_aftermath_012324.jpg
  • Hundreds rescued after historic rain and flooding in San Diego
  • Freeway closure after flooding Jan. 22
  • san diego storm flooded street mud shovel january 22 2024
  • san diego storm january 22 2024
  • san diego storm flooding street january 22 2024
  • National City drivers stuck in flooded roads
  • I-15 from Ocean View Blvd. 1-22-24
  • rain_storm_car_windshield.jpg
  • mission_beach_road_rain_012224.jpg
  • quarry_road_flooding_sign.jpg

Share

A car sits partially submerged on a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Gregory Bull/AP
Cars sit damaged from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Denis Poroy/AP
A woman examines cars damaged from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Denis Poroy/AP
Homeowner Maria Ramirez walks through her home damaged by flooding Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in San Diego. Ramirez' home was damaged when flood waters rushed though her home on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.Denis Poroy/AP
Floodwaters sent cars floating down roads on some San Diego streets Monday. A day later, the destruction from the storm was still visible with cars on top of each other that had been swept away by water.Austin Grabish
Fun music and intense workouts are what you usually see at CrossFit Humanity. But after the historic storm, staff and gym members had to take all the mats off the floor so they could dry out.ABC 10News
KGTV
Firefighters respond to storm damage nearby Chollas Creek in San Diego.San Diego Fire Department
Following Monday's historic rainfall, Southcrest residents are seen cleaning up mud and flood debris from their homes.Dani Miskell, ABC 10News Reporter
KGTV
Denis Poroy / AP
KGTV
A woman removes debris from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Denis Poroy/AP
Two people walk on the beach at La Jolla Shores during a rainstorm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Denis Poroy/AP
A car sits partially submerged on a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Gregory Bull/AP
National City drivers stuck in flooded roadsIke Cadriel /KGTV
A view of I-15 from Ocean View Blvd. in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego. Heavy rain forced many road closures on Jan. 22, and this one was among the most disruptive for travelers.Natalie Chuck — ABC 10News
KGTV
KGTV
KGTV
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next