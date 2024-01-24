PHOTOS: Historic rainfall douses San Diego, leads to flash flooding
The San Diego region was hit by historic rainfall on Jan. 22, 2024, with flooding causing extensive damage around the county.
A car sits partially submerged on a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP Cars sit damaged from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP A woman examines cars damaged from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP Homeowner Maria Ramirez walks through her home damaged by flooding Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in San Diego. Ramirez' home was damaged when flood waters rushed though her home on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP Floodwaters sent cars floating down roads on some San Diego streets Monday. A day later, the destruction from the storm was still visible with cars on top of each other that had been swept away by water.Photo by: Austin Grabish Fun music and intense workouts are what you usually see at CrossFit Humanity. But after the historic storm, staff and gym members had to take all the mats off the floor so they could dry out.Photo by: ABC 10News Photo by: KGTV Firefighters respond to storm damage nearby Chollas Creek in San Diego.Photo by: San Diego Fire Department Following Monday's historic rainfall, Southcrest residents are seen cleaning up mud and flood debris from their homes.Photo by: Dani Miskell, ABC 10News Reporter Photo by: KGTV Photo by: Denis Poroy / AP Photo by: KGTV A woman removes debris from floods during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP Two people walk on the beach at La Jolla Shores during a rainstorm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Denis Poroy/AP A car sits partially submerged on a flooded road during a rain storm Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP National City drivers stuck in flooded roadsPhoto by: Ike Cadriel /KGTV A view of I-15 from Ocean View Blvd. in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego. Heavy rain forced many road closures on Jan. 22, and this one was among the most disruptive for travelers.Photo by: Natalie Chuck — ABC 10News Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV