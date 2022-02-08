Prosecutors decline charges against Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County prosecutors declined Tuesday to file criminal charges against Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer over allegations that he physically assaulted a woman during a pair of sexual encounters in Pasadena last year.

According to a charge evaluation worksheet prepared by the District Attorney's Office, "After a thorough review of all the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt."

The 27-year-old woman contended that Bauer physically assaulted her -- including punching her in the face and choking her into unconsciousness -- during sexual encounters that occurred on April 21 and again on May 16 of last year. Bauer has denied any wrongdoing, with his attorney and representatives saying the rough sexual encounters between the pair were consensual.

The woman obtained a temporary restraining order against Bauer in late June of last year. But last August, following a four-day hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied the woman's request for a five-year extension of the order, saying evidence shows Bauer never went beyond boundaries the accuser herself had set for the sexual encounters.

The judge said despite graphic photos indicating the severity of the woman's injuries, the testimony showed the accuser set the boundaries for what type of sex she would tolerate, and the pitcher abided by them. In addition to denying a long-term restraining order, she canceled the temporary one that was issued in June.

The judge also found that it was the accuser who sought to extend the relationship with Bauer.

"Respondent did not pursue petitioner, she pursued him," the judge said.

Bauer was placed on administrative leave by the Dodgers at the beginning of July, and he remained on leave through the season.

Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 11, 2020, worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history. Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award the previous season while with the Cincinnati Reds.

