Police investigation of Trevor Bauer handed to prosecutors

Brynn Anderson/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 18:47:40-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have presented to prosecutors their investigation of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

For three months, police in Pasadena have been looking into the allegations of a 27-year-old woman who said Bauer choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Friday that it is reviewing the investigation as it considers criminal charges.

Bauer has said everything that happened between the two was consensual.

Last week, a judge largely agreed with him and denied a restraining order the woman was seeking.

