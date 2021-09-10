Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer out for season after administrative leave extended

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer is officially out for the season, with Major League Baseball and the players' union Friday extending his administrative leave through the World Series.

The agreement, first reported by ESPN, did not come as a surprise, with Los Angeles County prosecutors continuing to review a woman's allegations that the Cy Young Award winner physically assaulted her during a pair of sexual encounters.

The Pasadena Police Department completed its investigation into the allegations in late August and submitted the case to the District Attorney's Office, which is reviewing the case to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

The 27-year-old woman alleges Bauer physically assaulted her -- including punching her in the face and choking her into unconsciousness -- during sexual encounters that occurred on April 21 and again on May 16. Bauer has denied any wrongdoing, with his attorney and representatives saying the rough sexual encounters between the pair were consensual.

The woman obtained a temporary restraining order against Bauer in late June. But last month, following a four-day hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied the woman's request for a five-year extension of the order, saying evidence shows Bauer never went beyond boundaries the accuser herself had set.

The judge said despite graphic photos indicating the severity of the woman's injuries, the testimony showed the accuser set the boundaries for what type of sex she would tolerate, and the pitcher abided by them. In addition to denying a long-term restraining order, she canceled the temporary one that was issued in June.

The judge also found that it was the accuser who sought to extend the relationship with Bauer.

"Respondent did not pursue petitioner, she pursued him," the judge said.

Bauer was placed on administrative leave at the beginning of July.

Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history. Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award last season while with the Cincinnati Reds.