Judge denies woman's request for restraining order against Dodgers' Trevor Bauer

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Los Angeles judge Thursday denied a woman's request for a five-year extension of a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, ruling the woman's claims of overly rough sex were refuted by evidence that the pitcher never went beyond boundaries the accuser herself had set.

Bauer's 27-year-old accuser, a San Diego resident, obtained a restraining order in late June, claiming Bauer physically assaulted her during a pair of sexual encounters. She alleges Bauer repeatedly choked her to unconsciousness and punched her in the face.

On Thursday, at the end of a four-day hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said the conduct of the parties indicated they had a dating relationship -- a requirement to obtain a domestic violent restraining order. But she said despite graphic photos indicating the severity of the woman's injuries, the testimony showed the accuser set the boundaries for what type of sex she would tolerate, and the pitcher abided by them. In addition to denying a long-term restraining order, she canceled the temporary one that was issued in June.

The judge also found that it was the accuser who sought to extend the relationship with Bauer.

"Respondent did not pursue petitioner, she pursued him," the judge said.

The woman, who wore a mask even as she left the courtroom, did not show any obvious reaction to the decision.

Bauer's lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave a brief statement outside the courthouse after the hearing.

"We are grateful to the Los Angeles Superior Court for denying the request for a permanent restraining order and dissolving the temporary restraining order against Mr. Bauer today," she said. "We have expected this outcome since the petition was filed in June, but we appreciate the court reviewing all the relevant information and testimony to make this informed decision."

Bauer stood behind Holley, but did not speak.

During three days of often-graphic testimony, the woman described the pair's sexual encounters in extensive detail. The woman testified Monday that the two met online and that she drove to his Pasadena home for the first of two sexual encounters on April 21.

She claimed Bauer initiated anal sex with her after using her long hair to wrap around her neck and render her unconscious. She said she later noticed blood in the toilet bowl while using the restroom and realized that it had occurred during anal sex, which she had never engaged in before.

Cross-examined Tuesday by Holley about why she got back into the same bed with Bauer after leaving the restroom instead of sleeping on the couch, she said she had developed an emotional connection with him from the hours of conversation they had before going to bed, during which they both opened up about their feelings and their pasts.

The woman's attorney, Lisa Helfend Meyer, in her final argument praised her client for her courage.

"I applaud (the woman) that she was able to stand up to this monster and do the right thing," Meyer said. "Whatever happens she has revealed who Trevor Bauer is for all the world to see."

Meyer noted that a hospital nurse testified that her client's genital injuries were the worst she had ever seen.

But in her final argument, Holley said Bauer's accuser lied to the star pitcher, as well as to her friends and to the court. She also said the woman tried to portray herself as someone different from her true character.

"In contrast, Trevor is exactly as he states he is," Holley said.

Holley said there was no evidence of a dating relationship between Bauer and the woman, nor were there any facts to show there would be any chance of any violence involving them in the future.

"There's not one person on this planet who would believe ... that these two people are going to be in a sexual encounter again," Holley said.

The woman alleged she was again abused by Bauer during their second sexual encounter on May 15.

Bauer's accuser, who dubs herself an ardent San Diego Padres fan, also said she had previous sexual relationships with other major league players, including star Padres shortstop/outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and pitcher Mike Clevinger. She said her relationship with Tatis got her fired from the Pad Squad, the Padres' ambassador team that interacts with fans and the community.

In her concluding testimony on direct examination, Bauer's accuser explained why she wanted the restraining order extended.

"I am fearful of what he can do to me," she said, adding that she doesn't want to see his number on her phone or allow any chance for him to come to San Diego to see her.

Bauer did not testify during the hearing. Holley said he would only answer questions about his name and what he does for a living, but nothing else so as not to incriminate himself because of the ongoing criminal investigation by Pasadena police. Gould-Saltman said it would be an exercise in futility for her to have to stop and rule on objections to every question by Holley.

Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, reported to be the highest single-season salary in baseball history. He has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported Saturday that Bauer was the subject of a temporary order of protection last year for allegedly physically abusing an Ohio woman and making a death threat toward her. The newspaper said it obtained sealed court records and other documentation in which the woman alleges Bauer punched and choked her without her consent while they were having sex. He also allegedly sent her a text message saying he doesn't "feel like spending time in jail for killing someone."

The Ohio order was part of an "ex parte," proceeding, meaning it was issued without a hearing from the other side. It was not clear whether the alleged incident was investigated by police.

Bauer responded with a tweet Saturday, saying that "while I have allowed my representatives to speak on my behalf over the last six weeks, I can no longer be silent. I will speak very candidly about the current petition when appropriate, but need to address the allegations made today in The Washington Post.

"The Washington Post has spent the last six weeks digging into my life and attempting to contact hundreds of female friends and acquaintances with whom they suspect I had some form of romantic relations -- some of whom I haven't had contact with in over a decade -- in an effort to create a false narrative," he continued.

"Several of these individuals have sent me screenshots of their requests, many shared that they had only positive things to say, and others felt very uncomfortable or harassed by the nature of their requests.

"Despite my representatives providing a wealth of contradictory evidence, documents, statements, and background information showing the pattern of disturbing behavior by this woman and her attorneys, The Washington Post opted to ignore much of this information and to run a salacious story disseminating defamatory statements, false information, and baseless allegations from a woman who has not only harassed and physically assaulted me but who also attempted to extort me for millions of dollars last year in exchange for her not coming forward with these false claims," Bauer wrote.

Bauer's lawyer and agent, Jon Fetterolf, and Bauer's co-agent, Rachel Luba, released a statement saying Bauer and the Ohio accuser were in a consensual relationship from 2016 to 2019, and that she had filed a "bogus protection petition" while "demanding $3.4 million for her to `remain silent."'

The agents also told the Post the physical abuse allegations were "categorically false" and questioned the validity of photographs reviewed by the newspaper showing bruises on her face and blood in her eyes, as well as the alleged threatening messages. Bauer pitched for the Cleveland Indians from 2013- 19, and for the Cincinnati Reds from 2019-20.