MLB extends Trevor Bauer's paid leave through July 15

Denis Poroy/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 08, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) -- Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave on July 2. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed.

Police in Pasadena and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a San Diego woman who says the pitcher choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

RELATED: Court documents detail San Diego woman's assault claims against Bauer

In the wake of the allegations, the Dodgers canceled Bauer’s bobblehead night and pulled his merchandise from their team stores.

Fans at Dodger Stadium had been scheduled to get their first bobblehead doll of Bauer on Aug. 19.

