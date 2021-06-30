Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer investigated in alleged assault

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman who claims she was physically assaulted by Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer filed court papers Tuesday seeking a restraining order against the Cy Young Award winner, and Pasadena police confirmed they are investigating.

Court papers were not immediately available, but the woman's attorney, Marc Garelick, told TMZ a judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order, which he called "the result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer," adding that his client "suffered severe physical and emotional pain."

Another hearing in the case was set for July 23.

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, issued a statement saying the pitcher "had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by (the accuser) beginning in April 2021."

"We have messages that show (the accuser) repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face," Fetterolf said. "In both of their encounters, (the accuser) drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.

"Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, (the accuser) spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, (the accuser) shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and (the accuser) was neither angry nor accusatory.

"Mr. Bauer and (the accuser) have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Dodgers issued a statement saying they "were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter."

"The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time," the statement said.

Lt. Bill Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department confirmed to City News Service that the agency is investigating allegations against Bauer, but could not provide any additional details.

Bauer is in his first season with the Dodgers, posting an 8-5 record, including a victory over the San Francisco Giants Monday. He is next scheduled to pitch Sunday in Washington.

The UCLA alumus is the reigning National League Cy Young winner, earning the award with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Bauer signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season, the highest single-season salary in baseball history, according to multiple outlets.