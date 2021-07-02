Court documents detail San Diego woman's assault claims against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

(KGTV) -- A San Diego woman accusing Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer of assault sought treatment at a local hospital following an encounter with the pitcher, and she also spoke to San Diego Police during her hospital visit, according to restraining order documents obtained by digital sports publication The Athletic.

On June 29, the unnamed 27-year-old woman filed for a domestic violence restraining order in a Los Angeles County court against Bauer, accusing him of assaulting her on two occasions in his Pasadena home.

In her court papers, first obtained by The Athletic, the woman described a pair of sexual encounters with Bauer that became increasingly violent. She claimed Bauer choked her lightly at first during an April 21 encounter, then put his fingers down her throat, and wrapped her hair around her neck and choked her to unconsciousness. (NOTE: Subscription is required to view content on The Athletic)

During a subsequent encounter on May 15, she claims Bauer again choked her unconscious, and awoke to Bauer repeatedly punching her in the head, including “with a closed fist to the left side of my jaw, the left side of my head and both cheekbones.” She claimed Bauer then choked her again until she lost consciousness.

The Athletic, citing the restraining order request, reported the woman visited the emergency room at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego on May 16 for treatment of various injuries -- hours after her second sexual encounter with Bauer in Pasadena.

During the ER visit, medical staff contacted San Diego Police due to the nature of her injuries. The woman met with officers, but she did not offer additional details on the encounter during their conversation, it was reported.

Pasadena Police Department officials confirmed an investigation into the accusations is underway.

On Friday morning, Major League Baseball placed Bauer on seven-day administrative leave in light of the accusations and investigation.

"While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately," according to an MLB statement issued Friday. "MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

The 30-year-old Bauer has denied the allegations against him, and his agent, Jon Fetterolf, issued a statement Tuesday night that described the woman's allegations as "baseless and defamatory," saying the pitcher "had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by (the accuser) beginning in April 2021."

"We have messages that show (the accuser) repeatedly asking for ‘rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out' and slapped in the face," Fetterolf said. "In both of their encounters, (the accuser) drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.

"Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, (the accuser) spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, (the accuser) shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and (the accuser) was neither angry nor accusatory.

"Mr. Bauer and (the accuser) have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Bauer’s representatives released screenshots of alleged text message exchanges between the pitcher and the woman to sports website LarryBrownSports.com.

Bauer and his representatives will have an opportunity to respond to the restraining order and allegations at a July 23 court hearing in Los Angeles County.

The 2020 National League Cy Young winner is in his first season with his hometown Dodgers. He signed a three-year contract with the defending World Series champions on Feb. 11 worth $102 million, including $40 million this season.

City News Service contributed to this report