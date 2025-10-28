Procession, funeral being held for La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven

WATCH PROCESSION:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mourning family members and law enforcement colleagues will gather Tuesday to honor the life, service and ultimate sacrifice of La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, who was fatally struck by a DUI suspect's car last week as she was assisting a motorist at the scene of a College Area freeway accident.

A ceremonial motorcade from Mission Valley to Rancho San Diego will precede the late-morning funeral services for Craven. The motorcade is slated to depart Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley at approximately 8:30 a.m., and will then proceed on Interstate 15, state Route 52, SR-125, SR-94 and Campo Road to Skyline Church, 11330 Campo Road, according to La Mesa Police.

Over 700 law enforcement officers are expected to take part in the procession.

Craven died late on the evening of Oct. 20 when a sedan hit her and a driver she was assisting on Interstate 8 near Fairmount Avenue.

Also killed was the stranded motorist, 19-year-old De'Veonte Morris of San Diego, who had gotten into a five-vehicle pileup that left his car overturned on the freeway. Both he and Craven -- a Bend, Oregon, native who had celebrated her 25th birthday 13 days earlier -- died at the scene of the crash.

The 38-year-old La Mesa man, who had been driving the car that struck Craven and Morris, was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderately serious injuries and later arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, CHP public affairs Officer Michael Wessendorf said.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Abel Alcantar.

Several other people involved in the series of crashes also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Highway Patrol reported.

Craven's death in the line of duty has prompted profuse expressions of sorrow and support from the agency she served, as well as from other area law enforcement officials and community leaders.

The La Mesa Police Officers' Association is conducting a donation campaign with a goal of raising $75,000 to help support Craven's family. As of Tuesday morning the effort had garnered $55,351.

