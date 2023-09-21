Nonprofit member drives migrants to airport to get to sponsor families

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Logan Goverman isn't a taxi or a rideshare driver. He typically spends his days working in an office, but a week ago, his duties changed.

"Essentially, it's taking them from our site all the way to the San Diego International Airport,” Goverman said.

Goverman’s the marketing and advocacy strategist for Interfaith Community Services, a nonprofit organization based in the North County.

But when the nonprofit got wind of asylum seekers needing help, his new role became obvious.

For the last week, Goverman has been picking up migrants that were dropped off and taking them to the airport to get to their sponsor families.

"It's all about comforting them. Making sure they know they're in a safe place. I've found very creative ways to connect with them,” Goverman said.

Connections he never anticipated.

"As soon as we got in, I asked them to put on their favorite music,” Goverman said. "It was honestly a party. They started recording. They started singing along to Chris Brown. They had told me that since they left Guinea that treated them with kindness and compassion."

The trip filled with kindness, compassion, and a classic cheeseburger.

This ride along, with four previous ones, the gas, and the food all coming on Goverman's own dime.

"I know no matter what I'm going to be OK. These guys, they have to get to the airport, and they have to get to their sponsor family. They don't have an option. So, a few like $50, $60, that's nothing,” Goverman said.

You can't put a price on making someone smile let along help them have a chance a better life.

That's all Goverman can ask when he gets behind the wheel for these migrants.

"That's why it's humbling because it makes me really just how lucky I have it; the privilege that I have and that I'm able to at least just give some moment of my time to make sure they're in a better place,” Goverman said.

Goverman said they plan to do drop offs for as long as this situation is happening. He believes the money he’s spent on gas will be compensated at a later time.