Iglesia Cristiana Getsemani opens temporary shelter for migrants dropped off in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following the street release of migrants into San Diego County after a large influx at the border overwhelmed shelters, a church in the South Bay is stepping up to house people in need.

Iglesia Cristiana Getsemani in the San Ysidro area said on Facebook Wednesday it is currently housing about 50 migrants. The church is asking for help gathering donations to feed the people.

The church says more migrants are expected to be dropped off Wednesday afternoon.

If you would like to help the church in its efforts, contact organizers at 619-704-5840.

