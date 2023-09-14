Tijuana official explains why hundreds of migrants are back at the border

SAN YSIDRO (KGTV) — At the San Ysidro border, migrants are frantically asking for help. Volunteer groups are charging their phones, handing them water, peanut butter sandwiches, and oatmeal.

Border Patrol is working fast to move hundreds of migrants and process their asylum claims, but more people keep coming.

"I can't enter my country. I am fearful that I am going to die," said one woman from the Dominican Republic.

"Things are very dangerous at the moment in my country right now. For a while they've been killing the people from the community," said a man from Colombia.

They're coming from all over Latin America, Europe, and Africa. Many fly into Tijuana and cross the border from there.

"In Europe it's very hard to apply for asylum and some people want to come to the United States and find this sure route, the Tijuana route," said Enrique Lucero at Tijuana Migrant Affairs.

Lucero says the situation is a repeat from May, when unprecedented amounts of migrants arrived right before Title 42 ended. Around that time, the Biden administration announced plans to send 1,500 soldiers to the border for 90 days to help with the influx. Lucero says that's when the situation improved.

"In three months, the last three months the situation is controlled," Lucero said.

He believes this influx is happening because the 90 days has now passed.

"The National Guard moved another point, and some people know that. Coyotes know that."

Lucero says Mexico does not have the resources to handle the increase.