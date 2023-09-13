San Diego volunteers helping migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- The border between the U-S and Mexico is seeing an uptick of migrants in recent weeks. Possibly hundreds are camped out waiting to seek asylum.

The answer is still unknown as to why there is such a large number but volunteers say they needed to do something to help.

Late Wednesday morning, many of the migrants were using tarps, or the foil blankets received from CBP, to provide shade from the sun.

When our cameras arrived a few hours earlier, there we dozens of people lined up waiting to get food. Volunteers say they try to give then at least one sustainable meal a day. Water, medical supplies and the charging station is offered throughout the day.

The migrants have come from various countries, like Latin America, Africa, and more.

ABC 10News learned some of them have made contact with Customs and Border Patrol agents. But Pedros Rios, Executive Director of American Friends Service Committee, says it is likely they will be at the border for a couple of days before they are picked up by agents.

“From conversations with border patrol they are maxed out,” says Rios. “They don't have capacity to take a lot of people in there.”

ABC 10News reached out to CBP about the current situation at the border and asked if they have seen an influx recently. A representative said they plan to send out a statement soon.