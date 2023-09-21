San Diego County calls on federal government for help with street releases of asylum seekers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There are growing concerns about the continued influx of asylum-seeking migrants who are being left on San Diego streets as they need help getting to where they want to go.

Over the last week, roughly 4,000 migrants have been dropped off around San Diego County.

County officials and local nonprofit outreach groups are trying to make sure the migrants have essentials and are trying to connect them to their sponsor families elsewhere in the country.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond said there's only so much San Diego can take.

"Pour a glass of water; if the glass is full, you stop pouring, but the federal government isn't doing that," Desmond said about the issue.

Desmond has been vocal about the migrant releases, sharing daily numbers on social media, and asking President Biden or DHS to send help.

"The federal government has complained about [Texas] governor [Greg] Abbott and [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis shipping migrants and just dropping them off at places where the federal government is doing that right now to the county of San Diego," said Desmond.

County Chair Nora Vargas said the county is working closely with nonprofits and the City of San Diego to ensure the migrants have what they need.

"These are folks that are here legally, they've sought asylum, and so they should be treated with dignity and respect, and they have the health care that they need," said Vargas.

However, Vargas agreed, in part, with Desmond. She said while Washington, D.C., has good intentions, it needs to do more.

"It still is not enough, so we need to make sure that they help us, that they help us process folks, and that we can help people get to their final destination," said Vargas.

Until that federal help arrives, both supervisors said they're relying on and working with local nonprofits that have people on the ground guiding their migrants to their next stop.

Desmond told ABC 10News they don't know how long these street releases will continue, saying the county only gets about a 2-hour notice before the drop-offs take place.