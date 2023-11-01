Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Clairemont community plans second rally after another shooting at park

Families in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood want more action from the city at the North Clairemont Park and Recreation Center after a second shooting at the park in less than a year.
north_clairemont_park_play_structure.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-01T06:53:42-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 10:37:10-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Families in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood want more action from the city at the North Clairemont Park and Recreation Center after a second shooting at the park in less than a year.

The park was empty on Halloween night, but the park was top of mind for those who live nearby.

"It was really scary, actually. We don’t live that far from here. We heard the helicopters and things looking for the people," said Dan Talant, a father who lives nearby.

On Oct. 24, a 14-year-old was shot in the leg at the park. San Diego Police said they are still investigating the incident and looking for two possible suspects.

The shooting was the second of 2023 at the park. In February, a 22-year-old was shot and killed. Back then, long-time Clairemont resident Michael Pallamary organized a rally to call for increased patrols and security cameras at the park.

Pallamary said he’s appreciative of the police department, who have been more present with increased patrols in the area.

But Pallamary claims he’s heard crickets from the city about what’s happening at the park, and he’s now organizing a second rally this weekend to ask for those security cameras and better lighting once again.

The rally is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Rec Center.

At the park, some families told ABC 10News they only visit during daylight hours for their children's safety.

"I leave when it’s getting dark because it’s me and my granddaughter and it’s not as safe as it once was," said Linette Salome, a grandmother who says she no longer feels safe walking through the park.

ABC 10News reached out to the city last Friday and again Tuesday about the park’s safety, but city officials have not yet responded.

RELATED COVERAGE
Boy, 14, shot in leg at North Clairemont park 14-year-old boy pleads not guilty to murder in Clairemont Park shooting Young man, teen arrested in shooting death of rapper in Clairemont Clairemont community hosts 'Take Back the Park' event after park shooting Friends remember man killed in shooting at community park Man dies after North Clairemont Rec Center shooting, police looking for suspects

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time Info

Click Here for Story Time Info