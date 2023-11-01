North Clairemont community plans second rally after another shooting at park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Families in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood want more action from the city at the North Clairemont Park and Recreation Center after a second shooting at the park in less than a year.

The park was empty on Halloween night, but the park was top of mind for those who live nearby.

"It was really scary, actually. We don’t live that far from here. We heard the helicopters and things looking for the people," said Dan Talant, a father who lives nearby.

On Oct. 24, a 14-year-old was shot in the leg at the park. San Diego Police said they are still investigating the incident and looking for two possible suspects.

The shooting was the second of 2023 at the park. In February, a 22-year-old was shot and killed. Back then, long-time Clairemont resident Michael Pallamary organized a rally to call for increased patrols and security cameras at the park.

Pallamary said he’s appreciative of the police department, who have been more present with increased patrols in the area.

But Pallamary claims he’s heard crickets from the city about what’s happening at the park, and he’s now organizing a second rally this weekend to ask for those security cameras and better lighting once again.

The rally is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Rec Center.

At the park, some families told ABC 10News they only visit during daylight hours for their children's safety.

"I leave when it’s getting dark because it’s me and my granddaughter and it’s not as safe as it once was," said Linette Salome, a grandmother who says she no longer feels safe walking through the park.

ABC 10News reached out to the city last Friday and again Tuesday about the park’s safety, but city officials have not yet responded.