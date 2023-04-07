Young man, teen arrested in shooting death of rapper in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two suspects were jailed Thursday in connection with a shooting that fatally wounded a man six weeks ago in a Clairemont-area park.

Arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of 22-year-old Caesar Lopez-Sandoval were Julian James Vargas, 19, and a 14-year-old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before noon on Feb. 19 found Lopez-Sandoval suffering from gunshot injuries to his upper body in a grassy area near a set of bleachers at North Clairemont Recreation Center on Bannock Avenue.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Detectives have determined that Lopez-Sandoval, a rapper who went by the stage name Alo Bandz, was shot during a brief fight with two youths who ran off to the south following the fatal gunfire, according to police.

What prompted the dispute that led to the shooting remains unclear.

Vargas and the underage suspect were booked into county jail and juvenile hall on suspicion of murder.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.