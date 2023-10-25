Boy, 14, shot in leg at North Clairemont park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy was in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The shooting happened at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday at a North Clairemont park in the 4400 block of Bannock Avenue when two boys walked up to a group of four boys and asked where they were from, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

"One of the suspects pulled a gun and shot at the victims, hitting a 14-year-old in the left thigh." the officer said. "Numerous casings were found at the scene."

The boy was taken to a hospital and his injury was not considered to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

One suspect wore a red baseball cap, white shirt and had a thin build. The second suspect wore a gray hoodie.

Both suspects ran northbound from the park.

SDPD gang detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.