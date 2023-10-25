Watch Now
Boy, 14, shot in leg at North Clairemont park

San Diego Police are looking for two teenagers suspected of involvement in a shooting in Clairemont that left another teen injured.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Oct 25, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy was in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The shooting happened at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday at a North Clairemont park in the 4400 block of Bannock Avenue when two boys walked up to a group of four boys and asked where they were from, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

"One of the suspects pulled a gun and shot at the victims, hitting a 14-year-old in the left thigh." the officer said. "Numerous casings were found at the scene."

The boy was taken to a hospital and his injury was not considered to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

One suspect wore a red baseball cap, white shirt and had a thin build. The second suspect wore a gray hoodie.

Both suspects ran northbound from the park.

SDPD gang detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
