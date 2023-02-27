Clairemont community hosts 'Take Back the Park' event after park shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Raw emotions turned into action in Clairemont on Sunday, after a shooting at a neighborhood park a week ago.

About 50 people gathered for an informal meeting at the North Clairemont Recreation Center to discuss their concerns and how to make sure it never happens again.

The shooting happened just before noon when kids were enjoying their Sunday at the park, located at 4421 Bannock Ave.

Michael Pallamary helped organize the meeting, which elected officials and San Diego Police officers attended.

“I ask, how could we not get emotional with the loss of this young man, in the prime of his life—worse in the middle of a park on a Sunday,” said Pallamary.

During the conversation, residents recommended cameras at the park, staffing for the rec center on Sundays, and adding more lights in the area.

“If we need to volunteer, I will. If I need to show up at policy meetings, I will, and if I need to vote a certain way, I’ll do it,” said one resident.

The medical examiner identified the shooting victim as 22-year-old Cesar Lopez-Sandoval. His friends say he was a well-known rapper in the community.

Police said they will be increasing their presence here at this park but so far have no updates on the investigation or any arrests in the murder.

