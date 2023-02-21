Friends remember man killed in shooting at North Clairemont Recreation Center, search for suspect continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is still searching for at least one suspect in a deadly shooting on Sunday at the North Clairemont Recreation Center.

On Monday afternoon, a memorial started growing to honor the life of a 22-year-old man who was killed there, despite being rushed to the hospital and undergoing surgery.

"He was just a legend, very positive uplifting person and I want people to remember him like that," said Marcos Ramires, who says he went to Vista High School with the victim when they were younger.

The San Diego County Coroner has not released the name of the victim yet, but friends say he was a well-known rapper in the community.

"Whenever you saw him, it was all love," said Jared Vazquez, a studio engineer who says he has known the victim in the rap community since 2018.

On Sunday, police searched a nearby canyon with the help of a helicopter after the suspects fled the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Monday evening.

"I hope they get them. It was done in broad daylight in a full park on a Sunday like the church is right here," said Vasquez. "So I'm pretty sure there was a lot of people that saw what happened."

Friends told ABC 10News that a vigil will be held on Monday evening.