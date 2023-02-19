Watch Now
Man shot at North Clairemont Recreation Center, police looking for suspects

Natalie Chuck - ABC 10News
A man was shot multiple times in the chest Sunday at the North Clairemont Recreation Center, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 18:19:13-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was shot multiple times Sunday at the North Clairemont Recreation Center, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting happened at 11:50 a.m. Sunday at 4421 Bannock Ave. The victim was with two other people where families were gathered along with young basketball players, SDPD said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and his condition was not immediately known, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

Police searched for two suspects in a nearby canyon with help from a police helicopter circling the area and broadcasting to residents near the park.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, and ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area. Our team will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

