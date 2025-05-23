Deadly plane crash in San Diego's Murphy Canyon area: What we know so far

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:



SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Six people on board a small plane that crashed in San Diego’s Murphy Canyon neighborhood on Thursday morning were presumed dead as authorities work to confirm their identities and investigate the cause of the incident.

The aircraft -- identified as a 1985 Cessna 550 Citation by the Federal Aviation Administration -- was on its way to San Diego when it crashed at around 3:45 a.m. Thursday into a home in the 3100 block of Salmon Street, just south of Tierrasanta.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said at least 10 homes in the military housing community were damaged, multiple parked vehicles were destroyed, and about 100 people were forced to evacuate.

The FAA confirmed six people were on the plane, but San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed two fatalities were from the aircraft.

Eight people on the ground were reportedly hurt in the crash, but their injuries were not considered serious.

What we know about the flight

According to the Associated Press, flight tracking website FlightAware showed the jet departed New Jersey late Wednesday night and then stopped in Wichita, Kansas, to refuel.

The plane then departed Kansas and was scheduled to arrive at Montgomery Field at 3:47 a.m., per FlightAware.

AP, citing FAA records, reported the plane was registered to music industry agent Dave Shapiro.

Music talent agency Sound Talent Group confirmed Shapiro -- a company co-founder -- and two other employees were among the plane occupants believed to have been killed.

Shapiro's agency also represents The Devil Wears Prada. The band's drummer, Daniel Williams, posted photos to Instagram Wednesday showing him boarding a plane with the same tail number as the one that crashed.

Latest on crash investigation

The cause of the crash was unknown as of Friday. SDFD Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said in a Thursday news conference that it was foggy at the time the private plane crashed.

"You could barely see in front of you," Eddy said.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Elliott Simpson said at a Thursday afternoon briefing that the plane struck powerlines about two miles southeast of the airport, then collided with a house. Simpson declined to say whether the Cessna striking the powerlines was related to the cause of the crash, but said fragments of the plane were found beneath the powerlines.

A preliminary NTSB report is expected to be released in about two weeks, he said.

Impact on the neighborhood

Some streets in the area surrounding the crash site were expected to be temporarily closed during the investigation.

Taussig Street and Yorktown Drive reopened to vehicle traffic on Thursday afternoon, but Sample Street, Salmon Street and parts of Santo Road will remain closed while NTSB conducts its investigation.

Hancock and Miller elementary schools were closed Thursday, but both schools were expected to reopen Friday to a normal school schedule, according to the San Diego Unified School District.

Some 130 personnel were assigned to the fire, including 13 engines, five trucks and four medical supervisors, officials said. The Red Cross and San Diego Humane Society assisted in the effort, with Humane Society officials saying they took in at least a dozen animals at their campuses, some of which required decontamination after jet fuel was found on their bodies.

Authorities advised anyone who smells jet fuel or finds debris near the scene of the crash site to call 619-531-2000. Those who had to leave their animals behind were advised to call the San Diego Humane Society emergency response team at 619-299-7012 or go to sdhumane.org/lost.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or had video footage was asked to contact NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

Statements on the incident

The San Diego Police Department issued a statement late Thursday afternoon that read, "Our hearts and thoughts go out to all the families affected by this tragedy, and we stand with the community during their time of need. We also extend our immense gratitude to all local, state, and federal agencies who have played an active role in responding and supporting those affected by this incident."

In a statement, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said, "We have had an extraordinary response effort here led by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Police Department. What you see is a collaborative effort with county, state and federal partners as well as our partners in the community. Our city will be supporting these families who were impacted here. They are a part of the military community that makes up our city. Proud partners of our community. And we will support them for as long as it takes to make sure we get back to good here in Tierrasanta."

Gloria continued, "On behalf of our city, I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of those aboard the plane. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, San Diego Police Department, Cal Fire and military police for their swift, coordinated response that quickly evacuated residents, extinguished fires and secured the area to ensure this tragedy was not compounded. San Diego will support the Navy as they assist the residents affected by this tragedy," Gloria added.

