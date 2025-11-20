Man sentenced over 40 years for Linda Vista sex assault of 5-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who snuck into a Linda Vista home and sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl inside the residence was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years and eight months in state prison.

Alejandro Jose Confesor, 24, pleaded guilty to charges of lewd acts on a child and possession of child pornography stemming from the April 18, 2024, assault, which took place inside a Wellington Street home.

According to testimony from a preliminary hearing held last year, Confesor entered the home around 1:45 a.m. and sexually abused the child in her bedroom. He then returned to the same home three days later around 3:30 a.m. and took items from the home's garage, according to testimony.

Prosecutors say Confesor has no relationship to the home's residents.

He was arrested the night of April 21 on Linda Vista Road, less than two miles from the Wellington Street address.

During Confesor's sentencing hearing, the girl's mother said her daughter has suffered from nightmares and cannot sleep alone anymore.

For a time, the girl slept with shoes on to allow herself a better chance to kick intruders, her mother said.

The family home has since been outfitted with new locks, alarms, and cameras, said the girl's mother, who said she has gone as far as setting up cans and bottles near doorways that a trespasser might knock over as a sort of makeshift alarm.

Deputy District Attorney Eric Bodnar called Confesor "a predator" and said, "This case truly is a parent's worst nightmare."

Along with prison, Confesor will be required to register as a sex offender.

