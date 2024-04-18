San Diego Police: Man enters Linda Vista home, sexually assaults young girl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are looking for a man suspected of entering a Linda Vista home overnight and sexually assaulting a young girl.

San Diego Police said officers were called to the 2800 block of Wellington Street at around 2 a.m. Thursday after a resident reported a man had entered their home through an unlocked side door.

According to police, the man in appropriately touched a 5-year-old girl and then left the house.

The girl told her father what happened, and he called 911.

Officers, with the help of K-9s, searched the neighborhood but could not find the man linked to the incident.

San Diego Police did not release a description of the man, and they noted no one was detained or arrested as of 6 a.m.