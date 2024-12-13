Trial ordered for man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly snuck into a Linda Vista home and sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl inside the residence was ordered Thursday to stand trial on charges that include lewd acts on a child and burglary.

Alejandro Jose Confesor, 23, is accused of entering a Wellington Street home around 1:45 a.m. April 18 and sexually abusing the child in her bedroom.

San Diego police say video surveillance captured Confesor returning to the same home three days later about 3:30 a.m. He is not accused of harming anyone in the home on that day, but is accused of taking items from the home's garage. He's also accused of unlawfully entering another home and a person's vehicle in the same neighborhood as the Wellington Street residence.

Prosecutors say Confesor has no relationship to the victims.

Confesor was arrested on the night of April 21 on Linda Vista Road, less than two miles from the Wellington Street address.

After Confesor's arrest, police found he had items stolen from the home where the girl was allegedly molested, according to testimony from a preliminary hearing held on Thursday. Confesor also allegedly had a picture on his cell phone of the inside of another nearby home and his fingerprints were lifted from an unlocked vehicle in the neighborhood, which prosecutors allege he entered and stole cash from.

Confesor remains in custody without bail.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.