San Diego Police arrest suspect in Linda Vista sexual assault case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man suspected of entering a Linda Vista home and sexually assaulting a young child has been arrested, San Diego Police announced Monday.

Police said 22-year-old Alejandro Jose Confesor -- identified as the suspect in the April 18 incident -- was located late Sunday evening drinking a beer in the 6700 block of Linda Vista Road and was taken into custody.

According to police, Confesor faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force, sex crime with specific circumstances, assault with intent to commit rape or other sex acts during residential burglary, burglary, and trespassing.

On April 18, at around 1:45 a.m., Confesor allegedly entered a home in the 2800 block of Wellington Street and sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl. The suspect was able to get into the house through an unlocked side door.

Three days later, a man matching the description of the suspect was seen on surveillance footage “returning to the same home and entering the property. He did not gain entry into the main residence, and no one was harmed,” SDPD officials stated.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on the incidents or video footage from the area during the time of the incidents to call the SDPD Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2210.