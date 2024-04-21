Linda Vista sexual assault suspect returns to home he assaulted girl in; police asking for help finding man

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The man police suspect entered a Linda Vista home and sexually assaulted a young girl earlier this week was spotted Sunday morning attempting to re-enter the house, San Diego Police Lieutenant Michael Swanson said.

Around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, an unknown man was seen on the home's surveillance video entering the property. According to Lt. Swanson, the suspect did not enter the house, and no one was harmed.

Officers first responded to the home on the 2800 block of Wellington St. on Thursday around 1:45 a.m., where residents reported a man had entered the home through an unlocked side door. According to the watch commander, the man inappropriately touched a 5-year-old girl who was sleeping and then left the house.

Police are now asking the public for help to identify the man, who appears to be a Hispanic adult male in his early 20s with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with light printing on the left sleeve and an unknown image on the front of the hoodie, light-colored sweatpants, and dark shoes. Officers say the suspect also had a backpack and bicycle.

Investigators previously described the male as about 5 feet 8 or 9 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or video surveillance from the area is encouraged to call the Child Abuse Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the SDPD non-emergency line at (619) 531-2000.

