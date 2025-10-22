Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of 5-year-old girl in Linda Vista home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who snuck into a Linda Vista home and sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl inside the residence pleaded guilty this week to charges of lewd acts on a child and possession of child pornography.

Alejandro Jose Confesor, 24, is expected to be sentenced next month to more than 40 years in state prison for the April 18, 2024 assault, which took place inside a Wellington Street home.

According to testimony from a preliminary hearing held last year, Confesor entered the home at around 1:45 a.m. and sexually abused the child in her bedroom. He then returned to the same home three days later at around 3:30 a.m. and took items from the home's garage, according to testimony.

Prosecutors say Confesor has no relationship to the home's residents.

He was arrested on the night of April 21 on Linda Vista Road, less than two miles from the Wellington Street address. After his arrest, police found he had items stolen from the home where the girl was molested, according to testimony.

