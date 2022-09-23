Former San Diego doctor convicted of peeping a no-show in court for 2nd time this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The former San Diego doctor accused of prowling and peeping was a no-show in court Thursday. That makes it the second time this week.

Jeffrey Lovin is accused of violating a protective order and resisting arrest.

On Monday, Lovin's attorney said the former doctor was dealing with health concerns. Thursday, his attorney cited the same thing.

But the victim in this case says Lovin is just playing the system.

Thursday, the Vista courtroom was in session, once again without Lovin.

"I don't know what he's capable of," shared a close friend of the victim, who would like to go by DJ.

DJ says this ring around the rosy of not appearing to court is getting out of hand.

"Our concern is the amount of time it's going to take for him to be actually arrested," DJ explains. "He could be migrating back to continuous previous behaviors."

At Lovin's originally scheduled arraignment date Monday, the judge filed a no bail warrant after he was a no-show.

Thursday, when Lovin was not in the courtroom again, the warrant was issued.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office says that once law enforcement finds him, Lovin will be taken into custody. Lovin would then have 48 hours to be seen in court.

"It just shows his lack of respect for our legal system and for anything he has done, and he just wants to draw things out," says DJ.

This is not the first time Lovin has ran into problems with the law.

In the last two weeks, Lovin posted bail four different times.

When viewing security camera footage from outside the victim's home, you can see Lovin creeping and crawling. Another time, he showed up to the victim's home with wine in hand.

Both of those instances were all while she had a protective order against him.

Back in 2019, Lovin went to trial after he was caught prowling on his ex-wife. That case was settled in November and Lovin did serve time.

But now the victim in this case just wants Lovin to show up to court.

"The perfect outcome would be that he would surrender himself to authorities," DJ explains. "And then we can get this process underway."

At this time Lovin does not have a future court date set.

