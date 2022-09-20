A judge is upping the stakes against a former San Diego doctor arrested a handful of times for peeping in the window of his ex-girlfriend and violating a restraining order.

And this is not the first woman he has done this to.

Wednesday afternoon in a Vista courtroom. Dr. Jeffery Lovin did not show.

"The fact that there was a meeting in chambers to go over things, we knew something was up," says the friend of the victim, who preferred to not share his identity.

The people who did show up were those who filed a restraining order.

Lovin faces 9 counts, 7 misdemeanors, and 2 felonies pertaining to that order as well as resisting arrest with violence.

Lovin's attorney said he did not show up to the courtroom due to medical reasons, as he is currently hospitalized.

A close friend of the victim who asked to go by DJ, says he is worried for their safety.

"Now we still have to have our head on a swivel for the next couple of days where I was really hoping that with this proceeding today he would be off the streets and we could take a breath and live our life," he shares.

The District Attorney's Office says Lovin has posted bail 4 different times, amounting to 60,000 dollars.

Last week ABC10 News caught Lovin after he had posted bail for the second time that week.

Which is why Judge Adelaida Lopez took measures into her own hands.

"Given the number of restraining order violations not just in this case, but in previous misdemeanor cases from earlier this year," she shares. "The court is inclined to issue the no bail warrant."

The District Attorney's Office says if Lovin does not appear for his arraignment which is now scheduled for Thursday, or if he is taken into custody before then, the warrant will be filed.

But for the victim, who has asked to go by JD, it's little peace to mind.

She shared a video with 10News of Lovin outside of her home, crawling and peeping, much like he did back in 2019 to his ex-girlfriend.

That case was settled in November.

And now the victim's friend in this case, just hopes a resolution is near.

"Well I am hoping that eventually, he runs out of ways of gaming the system because he really has become a master at drawing things out, extending things," explains DJ.

He furthers, "And it really puts the family that I am helping look after, in turmoil and in constant anguish over what is going to happen next."

Lovin is expected to appear in Vista Court on Thursday at 1:30 pm.