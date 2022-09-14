Ex-doctor convicted of peeping, prowling arrested four times in less than two weeks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former San Diego doctor was arrested four times in less than two weeks for violating a protective order.

The victim's security cameras were rolling the moments disgraced former doctor Jeffrey Lovin prowled outside his latest victim's home.

"It's a creepy thing. It's like he can't get close enough, like when he's looking through here," said J.D. "It's like the screen barrier. He's trying to pull that off, then he hoists himself up to somehow climb the roof to get to the center courtyard."

The victims asked ABC 10News not to show their faces or use their real names for safety reasons.

The woman - we're calling JD - lives in the home with her kids. She met Lovin a few years ago and was in a relationship with him.

JD currently has a criminal protective order against Lovin until 2031.

This isn't the first time Lovin has done something like this. In 2019, he was caught prowling and peeping on his ex-wife. He served time behind bars after pleading guilty to some of the charges in relation to that case.

JD said it's frightening to know she isn't alone.

"Even if I don't get protected enough, or let's say this is a passing cloud, it just takes him latching onto a new victim to go through the exact same thing," said JD.

During one of the first two recent incidents, Lovin walked up to the victim's door with wine in hand.

Our photojournalist caught up with Lovin after his third arrest on Sept. 7 to ask Lovin about the protective order violations, but he made a run for it.

After that, he was arrested again on Friday.

He posted bail all four times.

"He has proven that he cannot help himself but to stalk," JD said.

DJ, a friend who is now staying with JD to protect her and her kids.

He said the more Lovin is let out, the more empowered he feels.

"I know now how dangerous this situation is, and this family needs an extra pair of eyes," said DJ.

Former District Attorney Paul Pfingst said the current legal system makes it harder to hold an alleged offender on misdemeanor charges.

He said a judge could decide to hold Lovin in contempt if it's ruled that enough is enough.

"If a defendant in violation of a court order is convicted of that crime. He could be sentenced to a year. If he does it twice, it could be two. If he does it three times, it can be three," said Pfingst.

In the meantime, JD and DJ said they can't relax and are always watching their backs.

"I really fear the next steps could be violent," said DJ.