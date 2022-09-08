Former San Diego doctor involved in prowling and peeping case in trouble with the law again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A former San Diego County doctor accused of peeping outside of his ex-lover's home 2019 is in trouble with the law again.

On Wednesday afternoon, ABC 10News cameras caught disgraced radiologist Jeffrey Lovin after he bailed out of jail for the second time this week.

When an ABC 10News photojournalist went to go talk to him, Lovin quickly walked away.

Authorities said Lovin paid more than $10,000 to bail himself out of jail both times. No other details on his arrests were released.

Since the end of 2020, three additional restraining orders have been filed against the former doctor.

In 2019, Team10 Investigator Jennifer Kastner reported on Lovin’s arrest for peeping and prowling on his ex-girlfriend while her fiancé was inside.

At the time, he left his ex-girlfriend in a state of fear.

Kastner tried to ask Lovin about the allegations then, but he didn't answer.

Lovin ultimately pleaded guilty on some counts of the lurking case last year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Records show the State Medical Board ultimately rescinded his license because he was facing separate criminal allegations including spousal abuse.

ABC 10News is still working to gather more details on who the other restraining orders were filed by or if it's relating to the original case.