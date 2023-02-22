Cold storm pushes across San Diego County, brings high winds, heavy rain, snow to region

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An airport weather warning has been issued for San Diego International Airport by the National Weather Service Wednesday until 5 p.m. for sustained winds of 25 knots or greater and gusts up to 30 knots.

Winds are expected to diminish Wednesday afternoon, but gusts of up to 35 knots will likely remain until 5 p.m., according to the NWS.

A cold weather system is pushing across the region, bringing gusty winds, rain and unusually low snow levels.

"This system will bring much colder air into southern California for late Tuesday night and Wednesday with the core of the strongest winds across San Diego County," according to the NWS. "The strongest winds are expected along the desert slopes of the mountains where the strongest gusts in the San Diego County mountains could be to around 100 mph."

The San Diego County Office of Education announced four school districts will be closed on Wednesday because of the inclement weather. They are:

Julian Union Elementary

Julian Union High School

Mountain Empire Unified

Spencer Valley

Showers will be possible Wednesday, primarily in the mountains and coastal slopes, forecasters said. Snow levels will drop as low as 2,000 feet by Wednesday.

"A cold and showery pattern will continue across the area on Thursday and Friday and possibly into next weekend as another cold low pressure system moves southward near or just off the California coast," according to the NWS. "Those differences will impact when and where periods of heavier precipitation might occur."

A winter storm watch will be in effect through Saturday afternoon in the San Diego County mountains, with forecasters calling for "heavy snow" and winds gusting as high as 90 mph. The strongest winds are expected through Wednesday, with the best chances of significant snowfall on Thursday and Friday. According to the NWS, travel "could be very difficult to impossible."

A high wind warning is in effect for San Diego coastal areas, including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego until 8 p.m. Wednesday, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible.

A high wind warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County deserts, with winds of 35 to 55 mph expected, along with isolated gusts up to 85 mph.

A less serious wind advisory will be in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday in San Diego County valleys, where gusts could reach 45 mph.