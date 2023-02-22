Large tree falls onto Bay Park apartment building, residents forced to evacuate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A large tree fell onto the side of a Bay Park apartment building early Wednesday morning, smashing into several units and crushing several parked vehicles.

The incident was reported at around 5:11 a.m. at an apartment complex on Littlefield Street, near Morena Boulevard.

With high winds swirling across the San Diego region Wednesday, it is believed the tree came down due to the combination of the windy conditions and the recent ground saturation.

One resident told ABC 10News a part of the tree pierced her apartment unit.

In addition to the damage caused to vehicles and apartment units, some power lines came down when the tree fell over.

ABC 10News learned apartment residents were evacuated and San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called to the scene due to the power lines.

No injuries were immediately reported.