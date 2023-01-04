San Diego storms: Where city and county residents can get free sandbags

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — To prepare for storm conditions across San Diego County, numerous locations are offering free sandbags for San Diegans.

Those looking to obtain sandbags are asked to contact a location ahead of time for availability.

In some instances, San Diegans may have to bring a shovel to fill bags.

City of San Diego locations:

Standley Recreation Center -- 3585 Governor Drive, San Diego 92122



Robb Athletic Field -- 2525 Bacon St., San Diego 92107



Golden Hill Recreation Center -- 2600 Golf Course Drive, San Diego 92102



Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center -- 6401 Skyline Drive, San Diego 92114



Scripps Ranch Recreation Center -- 11454 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego 92131



North Clairemont Recreation Center -- 4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego 92117



Allied Gardens Recreation Center -- 5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego 92120



San Ysidro Community Activity Center -- 179 Diza Road, San Diego 92173



City Heights Recreation Center -- 4380 Landis St., San Diego 92105

San Diego County locations with sand and bags:

Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station -- 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346



Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47 -- 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020



De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16 -- 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422



Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30 -- 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391



Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4 -- 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024



Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56 -- 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885



Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82 -- 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107



Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70 -- 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243



Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2 -- 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, P: 760-751-7605



Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59 -- 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113

County locations with bags only: