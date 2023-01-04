Watch Now
San Diego storms: Where city and county residents can get free sandbags

Posted at 11:57 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 14:57:14-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — To prepare for storm conditions across San Diego County, numerous locations are offering free sandbags for San Diegans.

Those looking to obtain sandbags are asked to contact a location ahead of time for availability.

In some instances, San Diegans may have to bring a shovel to fill bags.

City of San Diego locations:

  • Standley Recreation Center -- 3585 Governor Drive, San Diego 92122
  • Robb Athletic Field -- 2525 Bacon St., San Diego 92107
  • Golden Hill Recreation Center -- 2600 Golf Course Drive, San Diego 92102
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center -- 6401 Skyline Drive, San Diego 92114
  • Scripps Ranch Recreation Center -- 11454 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego 92131
  • North Clairemont Recreation Center -- 4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego 92117
  • Allied Gardens Recreation Center -- 5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego 92120
  • San Ysidro Community Activity Center -- 179 Diza Road, San Diego 92173
  • City Heights Recreation Center -- 4380 Landis St., San Diego 92105

San Diego County locations with sand and bags:

  • Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station -- 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346
  • Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47 -- 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020
  • De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16 -- 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
  • Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30 -- 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391
  • Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4 -- 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024
  • Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56 -- 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885
  • Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82 -- 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107
  • Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70 -- 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243
  • Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2 -- 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, P: 760-751-7605
  • Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59 -- 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113

County locations with bags only:

  • Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 -- 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635
  • Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 -- 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430
  • Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 -- 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516
  • Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 -- 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960
  • Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 -- 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508
  • El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 -- 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001
  • Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 -- 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820
  • Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 -- 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 760-728-8532
  • Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 -- 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535
  • Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 -- 2383 Honey Springs Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030
  • Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 -- 33947 Mount Laguna Drive, Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281
  • Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79 -- 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060, P: 760-742-3701
  • Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 -- 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-578-6621
  • Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 -- 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544
  • Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 -- 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)
  • Deer Springs/San Marcos: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 -- 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512
  • San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 -- 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322
  • Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 -- 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560
