Weather forces closures of several San Diego County school districts

Posted at 7:13 AM, Feb 22, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Citing inclement weather, the San Diego County Office of Education announced several school districts would be closed on Wednesday.

SDCOE officials said schools in the following districts will not hold classes on Feb. 22:

  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District
  • Mountain Empire Unified School District
  • Spencer Valley School District

Officials did not say when classes would resume in those districts but noted real-time updates will be posted on https://twitter.com/SanDiegoCOE.

