Power outages reported around San Diego County amid high winds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Hundreds of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in northeast San Diego County were left without power Wednesday morning as the region deals with high winds from a strong winter storm.

As of 6:45 a.m., SDG&E’s Outage Map showed residents in communities such as Palomar Mountain, Borrego Springs, and Valley Center were impacted by the outages.

The utility cited the weather’s effect on their equipment as the cause of the outages.

Power for most of the impacted areas was expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. at the latest, the Outage Map showed.

Monitor latest power outages across San Diego County at https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map.