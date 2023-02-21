San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 21, 2023: Wild Weather Week

A wild weather week begins tonight as an unusually cold storm dives south bringing days of rain, snow and strong winds.

The first wave this evening into tomorrow will bring the most impactful wind with light rain and drastically low snow levels, while the second wave will bring heavier rain and snow and less impactful wind, though still gusty, Thursday through Saturday.

Wind:

A rare coastal High Wind Warning will be in effect from 10pm today to 8pm Wednesday for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and peak gusts up to 60mph.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the deserts from 4pm today until 6pm Wednesday for westerly winds of 35 to 55mph and peak gusts to 95mph.

A level lower Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10pm today until 6pm Wednesday for the inland valleys for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and peak gusts to 55mph.

The ground remains wet so the threat of downed trees is once again a concern so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and where you park your vehicle.

Rain:

The first wave of rain will be lighter with most areas receiving less than .50" through Wednesday. The second wave will bring more widespread rain that will be heavy at times and bring the threat of localized flooding and ponding on the roadways Thursday through Saturday. Preliminary forecast totals will range between 1 to 5 inches of rain. The second wave of the storm may have a few embedded thunderstorms.

Snow:

The first wave of snow will be lighter but will bring unusually low snow levels between 2,000' and 2,500' by tomorrow morning. Preliminary accumulations of 1 to 7" are expected through Wednesday night with the first wave with the higher accumulations at the higher elevations. The snow coupled with wind gusts of 50 to 90mph will lead to dangerous blizzard-like conditions.

The second wave will bring heavier and more impactful snowfall leading to travel difficulty and the likelihood of school closures. Snow levels Thursday through Saturday will hover between 3,500' and 4,500' where an additional 1 to 12" of snow is possible, but there is higher uncertainty for snowfall totals with this second wave. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect in the mountains from 6pm today until 3pm Saturday for the threat of heavy snow and dangerous winds while a rare Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the inland valleys from 4am Wednesday through 10am Thursday where up to an inch of snowfall will be possible above 2,500' and even a light dusting down to 2,000'.

Elevations:

Above 5,000': Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Above 4,000': Julian, Ranchita, Tierra Del Sol

Above 3,000': Pine Valley, Pine Hills, Descanso, Warner Springs, Otay Mountain

Above 2,500': Campo, Oak Grove, Santa Ysabel

Above 2,000': Alpine, Potrero

Surf:

High Surf Advisory will be in effect along the coast from 8pm today until 3am Thursday for waves of 6 to 10' and sets to 14' leading to dangerous swimming conditions.

Showers finally taper off on Sunday though the chilly air lingers. Expect temperatures to top out mostly 10 to 20 degrees below average Tuesday through the weekend.

There remains some uncertainty as far as rain and snow totals as the track of the storm will determine how much we get so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team all week for the latest updates. Monday is trending dry before another system brings another round of wet weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today is a great day to prepare for the incoming storm by checking your tire pressure and tread, replacing windshield wipers if needed, clear gutters, repair roof leaks, securing loose outdoor items and filling sandbags if you live in an area that may flood.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 61-65°

Mountains: 46-60°

Deserts: 72-75°

